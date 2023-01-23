Coach Taylor Denney and the Cumberland County Jets have an adage that if they can reach 55 points in a basketball game they’ve got a really good chance of winning. It isn’t scientific, of course, but that high of an offensive effort gives the blue and gold an opportunity to find success.
The adage proved to be true Friday night as Cumberland County, after solid efforts on both ends of the floor, picked up a 56-43 victory over visiting Macon County.
“I was really happy for the kids to get this win tonight,” Denney said. “They did a lot of good things, and they played hard. We executed pretty well on offense, we missed a few shots we shouldn’t have. The target score is 55 because we believe if we can get to 55 we can beat anybody.”
The win moves Cumberland County to 4-18 overall and 2-5 in the district. Macon County falls to 5-17 and 0-7 in league play.
“Macon County has some size inside, but we wanted to speed them up,” Taylor said. “They have pretty good shooters, but we thought we would probably play better than them at a faster pace. The kids did a good job of executing that.”
The Jets jumped on Macon County early, but never really could create much separation. Cumberland County led 10-6 after the first period and 27-19 at halftime. CCHS got some good looks at the basket from the likes of Ethan Dixon and Nolen Carter in the second half and led 38-32 going into the final eight minutes.
Jaxon Reed led the Jets with 26 points for the night. Braeden Woodard pumped in 16 points, while Carter had six. Dixon and Braden Leviner scored four each.
Brady Driver led Macon County with 17 points in the loss.
“For the most part, I was pretty pleased with how we played defense,” Denney said. “We were good for about 80 percent of the game, but there were probably 10 points tonight that we just gave them. We just want to try and eliminate those things and get better.
CCHS girls roll over Macon County, 71-32
The Cumberland County Lady Jets kept moving forward in their drive to a district title Friday night when they picked up a surprisingly easy 71-32 home victory over Macon County.
“We went up quick on them early, but they kind of came back. That is a credit to them,” said Cumberland coach Kim Cram-Torres. “That’s what we’ve talked about most with our players. We have to do what we do, and we have to do it well.”
The win pushes CCHS to 16-5 on the year and 5-2 in the district. Macon County falls to 7-13 and 1-6 in the league.
The game was never in doubt. Cumberland County led 20-13 after the first quarter and 43-22 at the break. The Lady Jets held Macon County to only five points in the third period and led 64-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Emery Baragona scored 18 points to lead Cumberland County in the win. Abby Houston had 17 points and Aliyah Hawkin tallied 13. Jalynn Baldwin scored 11 points, while Jorja Anders0on added six, Alexis Carroll scored four and Molly Neal chipped in with two.
Allie Thompson scored eight points to set the pace for Macon County.
“We want to play hard and defend hard, and create opportunities for easy buckets,” Cram-Torres said. “We want to use our pressure to lead to our offense, and I think we did that tonight. Anytime you can get easy buckets, that’s a good thing.”
Cumberland County must now prepare for a big battle Jan. 24 when the Jets and Lady Jets travel across town to play Stone Memorial. The girls’ game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.