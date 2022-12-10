The Cumberland County girls and boys split a bowling match Tuesday afternoon with Stone Memorial at Plateau Lanes.
The Jets captured the boys’ match in convincing fashion, beating the Panthers 18-5. The Stone Memorial girls, making a charge late in the contest, rallied to top their county rivals by a score of 12-11.
Cumberland County struck first in the boys’ match by winning the traditional game by a score of 1,107 - 893. Cody Gates led the way for the Jets with a 254 game. He got support from Ethan Phan who fired a 206. Alex Smith shot 190, Jaydon Phan posted a 170, Elijah Schley fired a 145 and Ryan Reynolds shot 142.
Collin Tiegs kept the Panthers close as the senior led the SMHS squad with a 221. Brayden Lawson fired a 153 and Justin Barnett shot 141. Noah Gernt had a 139, Mason Howard shot 125 and Kaden Barnes wrapped up the scoring with a 114.
The Jets took three of the five Baker games by winning 199-141, 164-140 and 149-115. Stone won by scores of 205-165 and 180-138.
Traditional games in high school bowling consist of five bowlers from a team competing against five bowlers on another team. Baker games, on the other hand, have five bowlers on a team rolling one frame at a time until the 10 frames of a game are complete.
The girls’ contest Tuesday went back and forth throughout the match.
Stone Memorial won the traditional game by a score of 756-731. The Lady Panthers had four players with a score of 133 or higher.
Abigail Key set the pace for Stone Memorial with a 167. Natalee Findley fired a 135 and Rylee Griffin was one pin back at 134. Kalaisha Ralphs posted a score of 133, Mallory Davis shot 102 and Lillian Hajny wrapped things up with an 85.
Lexi Christian got things rolling for the Lady Jets, shooting a team-high of 163. Leslie Garrett fired a 141 and Camryn Wood had a 112. Danielle Bogie contributed a 107, Learah Garrett shot 105 and Jimmie Street followed with a 102.
Cumberland County retook the lead in the Baker games, winning three of the five with scores of 161-125, 128-104, and 116-90. Stone won 131-114 and 128-104.
However, Stone’s 25-pin victory in the traditional game was enough to hold on through the Baker games. Cumberland County couldn’t make up the difference and the Lady Panthers won the top overall pin count, 1,364-1,353.
Stone Memorial is done with its regular season, while Cumberland County’s finale is scheduled for Dec. 9 at Chattanooga Central.
