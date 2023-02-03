The Cumberland County Jets played well Tuesday night at Livingston Academy, but a late second-half rally was not enough as CCHS fell 76-50 to the Wildcats.
“For the first quarter, I think we were fine,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “We handled their pressure and I think it was tied at 10-10 after the first period. I thought we guarded pretty decent. In the second quarter, I thought things got away from us. We gave up 25 points and that was really the game. The other three quarters were pretty even.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 4-21 for the year and 2-7 in district action. Livingston Academy improves to 21-3 and 7-2.
“Our half-court defense in the first half was pretty good, but we turned the ball over,” Denney said. “We tell our guys often that you can’t guard a turnover. Livingston got a lot of really good looks at the rim and they did a good job of finishing those things. We just had too many unforced turnovers and you can’t stay in the game that way.”
After a 10-10 first period, Livingston Academy came out firing in the second period to grab a 35-19 advantage heading into halftime. The Wildcats kept their advantage and led 56-34 going into the final eight minutes.
Jaxon Reed scored 19 points to lead Cumberland County in scoring. Braeden Woodard had 11, while Dylan Smith and Braden Leviner scored three each. Noah Ledbetter and Braden Templeton had two points apiece. Ethan Dixon chipped in with one point.
Tucker Miller set the pace for Livingston Academy with 27 points.
“It wasn’t like Livingston came out in a different defense in the second quarter. They played their same 2-2-1 press they played in the first quarter,” Denney said. “We handled it well for the most part, but in the second quarter one turnover led to another one, and then we’re pressing on defense. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves and we gave up a couple of easy things.”
Cumberland County will close out the road part of its schedule on Feb. 3 with a trip to face Upperman in Baxter. The boys’ game is set to tip at 7:30 p.m.
