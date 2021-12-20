Both the York Institute Dragons and Dragonettes defended their home court against Cumberland County on Friday in non-district basketball action.
In the girls game, CCHS fell to YAI 55-47.
Cumberland County was led in scoring by point guard Emery Baragona, who posted 16 points for the Lady Jets.
CCHS freshman Aliyah Hawkins hit a new career-high with 10 points against the Dragonettes.
York Institute held a consistent lead over CCHS as they went ahead 14-10 after one quarter.
Cumberland County kept the contest within reach as they trailed at halftime, 30-24.
A strong third quarter by York put the Dragonettes ahead 15 points at the end of the period, 50-35.
Cumberland County got the game to single digits but no closer as the Dragonettes won by a final score of 55-47.
Cumberland County (47): Emery Baragona 16, Aliyah Hawkins 10, Grace Baldwin 9, Beth Ann Brewer 8, Jorja Anderson 3, Lexi Carroll 1
In the boys game, CCHS erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game at 65 with less than 30 seconds left.
York’s Nic Smith broke the tie with 6 seconds left, finishing an and-one basket to give the Dragons the 68-65 victory over CCHS.
Cumberland County was led in scoring by senior guard Jackson Inman, who posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the loss.
Kole Torres followed with 15 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Both CCHS teams hit the road for out-of-state basketball this week in Hilton Head, SC.
Cumberland County (65): Jackson Inman 22, Kole Torres 15, Carson Conatser 9, Reece Crockett 9, Jaxon Reed 5, Devin Lane 3, Ace Hawkins 2
