The Cumberland County High School Jets picked up some valuable experience this past weekend after participating in the prestigious three-day Smoky Mountain Soccer Classic in Gatlinburg.
Battling teams from around the country, CCHS went 0-3 but may have come out of the weekend a little bit stronger than they went in.
“We want to get out of here with no more injuries,” said Cumberland County coach Cub Whitson. “We’re down some players, but the good thing is the younger guys are getting a lot of good minutes that we didn’t expect at this point of the season.
“That’s only going to make those guys better down the road,” Whitson added. “And when our first 11 return, they will be challenged in practice. That will be a big help.”
Cumberland County opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Beech High School.
The Jets followed that with a narrow 2-1 loss to Buckhorn on Saturday and then closed out the tourney on Sunday with a 1-1 tie with Woodmont High School from South Carolina.
Gabriel Alva scored both of Cumberland County’s goals during the weekend. The Jets are currently 1-2-1 on the season.
“[Against Buckhorn] We were playing a little direct and I think we took advantage of their back line having a little difficulty controlling the ball,” Whitson said about his team’s goal in the match.
“I am not sure who provided the pressure, but Gabriel Alva comes in and gets himself a scavenger goal, I guess you would call it. We just took advantage of their mistakes.”
Buckhorn came back for a goal later in the first half to tie it at 1-1.
“They were controlling the ball really well,” Whitson said. “It was really a lucky goal from the corner. The wind was blowing at us, and the guy put in a dangerous ball, and it deflected off one of our defenders.
“We’re down a few players in the lineup this season because of injury, so at halftime we had to decide if we wanted to keep playing defense or be more active and we voted to be more active,” Whitson said.
“So, we tried to get on the board. We had plenty of chances in the second half, we just couldn’t get them to go in.”
Buckhorn came up with the winner late in the second half.
“The last goal was just unfortunate,” the coach said. “We had been playing a lot of defense and our legs were getting tired, and it was just difficult to keep them out of the net for another 40 minutes.
“With who we had on the field, the injuries were getting to us, the fatigue was getting to us. So, I feel like we did about as well as we could have done.”
