The Cumberland County High School Jets are working diligently to prepare for the 2022-23 basketball season opening next week. The team includes, front row from left, Braylon Burnett, Braeden Woodard, Jaxon Reed, Braden Leviner, Josh Sliger; and back row, Sydney Huling, Kerri Cain, Daiden Mifflin, Jaden Rodriguez, Ethan Dixon, Jake Hedgecoth, Nolen Carter, Noah Ledbetter, Dylan Smith, Braden Templeton, Sol Sitton, Peyton Roberts and Megan Malecha.

Cumberland County High School Athletics Director Steven Miller has announced the Cumberland County boys' district basketball tournament game at Upperman High School scheduled for tonight has been moved to Friday, Feb. 17.

Tipoff is 6 p.m.

