Cody Gates walked up on the approach to meet Ryan Reynolds as he delivered his final ball during Cumberland County’s match with Blackman Friday in the semifinals of the region bowling tournament at Plateau Lanes in Crossville.
Gates and Reynolds hugged. Both knew the match was over and Cumberland County’s remarkable season had come to a close. The Jets had bowled well, just like they had all year, but this time it wasn’t enough. Blackman won the match 16-7.
“I am so proud of this team,” said Cumberland County coach Daniel Rickman. “I hate that it ended this way, but every one of them played their hearts out today and through the whole season. Most of them, except Ryan Reynolds, are coming back next year. I would expect we will get another shot at this.”
Cumberland County ended the year with a record of 19-1.
“I think the guys were ready to bowl today,” Rickman said. “Blackman just had a great day. They bowled better than we did, they’ve got a really good team.”
Cumberland County struggled early in the traditional game, falling 210 behind. Jaydon Phan led the Jets with a 178. Reynolds fired a 174 and Elijah Schley scored a 173. Ethan Phan posted a 158 and Alex Smith shot 148. Gates wrapped up the scoring with a 120, giving Jets a team total of 951.
Blackman, on the other hand, fired an 1162.
“In the traditional game, I thought we bowled well, but Blackman really did a good job,” Rickman said. “Blackman did not have many open frames all day. Even when they missed the pocket, they still seemed to be able to get a strike.”
The traditional game is when the five five players of one team bowled head-to-head with five players on another team. The Baker games are when the five players on each team bowl a single frame until all 10 frames of a game are complete.
Cumberland County’s only chance to make up the difference was to win all five Baker games. The Jets won the first game 225-204. Blackman came back to win the second 237-191, while the teams split the third game with scores of 225.
The Blaze took the fourth game 193-174. Cumberland County won the fifth game 190-150, but it was too little, too late.
“We made a few changes going into the Baker games, but we had to win every one of the games to have a chance,” Rickman said. “We fell just short.”
Rickman said he hopes his players will be motivated by the 2022-23 season, one of the best in school history. The coach said this will be the start of something big for the Jets.
“I think they know what they have to work on for next year,” said Rickman. “Now, they’ve had a taste of success. I am hoping they will use that to come back even stronger next year.”
