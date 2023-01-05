The Cumberland County High School Jets will put their 19-0 undefeated record on the line Friday, Jan. 6, when they host the region bowling championship at Plateau Lanes in Crossville. CCHS will battle Blackman, out of Murfreesboro, while Upperman and Smyrna will go head-to-head in the other semifinal.
“I really don’t have much of an idea about Blackman,” said Cumberland County coach Daniel Rickman. “I have never seen them at a tournament this year, but I do know they usually always win their district and they have won the state tournament in the past.”
The semifinals are slated for 1 p.m. with the championship match scheduled for 4 p.m.
Cumberland County advanced to the regional tournament by winning the district championship last month. The Jets knocked off Stone Memorial 20-3 in the opening round of the district tourney, and then claimed the title with a surprisingly easy 16-7 decision over Upperman.
Consistency seemed to be the key for the Jets in their battle with state powerhouse Upperman. Cumberland County had four players roll 175 or higher in the traditional game to help CCHS stay close, losing only 1,044-1,039.
Ethan Phan led the way for CCHS with a 192 game. Elijah Schley shot 183 and Jaydon Phan had a 180 game. Cody Gates contributed a 175, while Alex Smith shot 156 and Ryan Reynolds posted a 153.
Cumberland County and Upperman split the first two Baker games. The Jets won the first one 168-166, while CCHS got those pins back with a 162-143 victory in the second contest. Cumberland County rallied in the final three games, winning 222-164, 184-176 and 200-167. That late surge helped the Jets also win the total pin count at 1,956-1,879.
“Despite the holiday break, we still had practice,” Rickman said about his team’s preparation. “I didn’t make it mandatory, but the guys were there. I think they understand how important this is.”
The Jets will keep the same starting rotation in the region as they’ve had during the regular season, Rickman said. The Phan brothers, Ethan and Jaydon, will be joined by Smith, Reynolds, Schley and Gates.
“I don’t really think the pressure is on us. Blackman is the former state champion, so I think all of the pressure is on them,” the coach said. “And really, when it comes to this point, it is all about performing. For us, I think the key is keeping it close during the traditional game. That would be the ideal scenario. Anything can happen during the Baker games and we usually do well in the Baker games.”
Traditional games are contests where the five members of one team bowl head-to-head with the five members of another team. Baker games are when the five members of one team bowl a single frame until all 10 frames of the game are complete.
If the Jets beat Blackman in Friday’s semifinal, whether they win the region title or not, they will automatically advance to the sectional tournament, tentatively scheduled for next week. A regional bowling championship would be the first in Cumberland County history.
“I think the guys are looking at this tournament like it is just another match,” Rickman said. “I don’t get the sense they’re nervous or worried at all. I think they’re very confident and I think they believe they can beat anybody they face.
“For us, I think it is business as usual. We just need to do what we do, do it well, and I think we will be okay.”
