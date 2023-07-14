Editor’s Note: The following is an installment in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season. Look for more of our award winners throughout the summer.
Daniel Rickman was ecstatic when he heard the boys bowling team at Cumberland County High School was being honored.
He knew the players were deserving of the recognition; after all, the Jets had a tremendous 2022-’23 season.
The Cumberland County boys opened the season with three straight victories and then kept the training rolling down the track to perfection, winning all 19 regular-season matches.
It was the program’s best year ever.
And that record-breaking performance earned the Cumberland County boys the honor of being named the 2023 Crossville Chronicle Team of the Year for Cumberland County High School. The award was voted on in conjunction with coaches at CCHS.
“The thing about this team is they really work well together. They pick each other up when someone gets down. The goal for this team is for everyone to be successful,” said Rickman.
“Jaydon Phan was a big leader for us. Cody Gates was also a leader for us last year. Cody bowled, but he also played baseball and I think he brought that competitive attitude with him to the bowling team.”
The Jets reached the regional tournament before bowing out of the postseason.
“We scheduled as many good teams as we could find to play,” Rickman said. “I thought we might be able to go undefeated through the regular season, but this team really wanted it. They wanted to have a great season and that’s what they did.”
Rickman had a solid core of bowlers to make up the varsity squad, and see most of the action on the lanes.
Jaydon Phan was the team captain. His brother, Ethan, played a big role for the Jets, too, as did Ryan Reynolds, Elijah Schley, Alex Smith and Gates.
The rest of the roster included: Aaron Bolin, Caleb Cantrell, Mark Edwards, Mason Kilburn, and Presley Wood.
“Jaydon is very passionate about bowling. Ethan is an excellent bowler with great technique,” Rickman said.
“Ryan was our only senior and the only one we lose for next year. Cody Gates has been with us since his freshman year, and Elijah has really come along as the year went along. He is a great bowler.”
And Rickman said matching or exceeding last year’s numbers are completely possible in 2023-’24. He loses only one player to graduation.
“Everyone else is coming back,” the coach said. “Our bench was very talented, but it was difficult to get them any time on the lanes. When you have starters that are as talented as those six players it is difficult to get much playing time. However, when they did get their chance, they did an excellent job.”
Now, Rickman is out recruiting players to fill holes for next year’s squad.
He said he hopes any student interested in coming out, experienced or not, will reach out and contact him at drickman@ccschools.k12tn.net or by calling 423-240-3235.
“This award means so much to me as coach,” Rickman said.
“This is a great group of kids. For them to get the recognition they deserve, that feels great.”
