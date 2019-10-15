The Cumberland County High School Jet and Lady Jet basketball programs will be hosting a total of five fundraiser events from Oct. 24-31.
On Oct. 24-26 and 31, the programs will be featuring the “House of Chaos” haunted house at the Cumberland County fairgrounds, 1398 Livingston Rd, Crossville.
The haunted house opend at 7 p.m. each night and admission is $10.
On Oct 26,vthe programs will host the Rumble on the Mountain truck and tractor pull beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will also be hosted at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds with admission $10. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free.
Classes competing include 6,200 pounds pro four-wheel drive, 4,300 pounds mini trucks, 5,500 pounds superstock four-wheel drive, 6,200 pounds light limited superstock tractors, 5,800 pounds two-wheel-drive trucks, and local gas class.
Funds raised by the events will benefit the basketball programs for their upcoming seasons.
