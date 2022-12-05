The Cumberland County girls and boys traveled up Hwy. 127 for a basketball doubleheader Dec. 2 with York Institute in Jamestown. The two schools have become competitive rivals and Friday’s games lived up to the billing.
The girls’ game went back and forth early and neither squad gathered much of a lead. However, York outscored the Lady Jets (4-2) 28-26 in the second half to grab the 46-34 victory. In the boys’ contest, York ran away in the second half to pick up the 70-40 victory.
Cumberland girls struggle on offense
“I think defensively, we executed the things we talked about. We just didn’t compete offensively and that’s something we talked about at halftime,” said Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “In these types of games, we can’t just compete defensively. We have to compete offensively as well.”
The Lady Jets stayed close early. They trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, but scored only two points in the second quarter. Fortunately, they held York to five points and trailed 18-12 at halftime.
“We controlled the parts of the game we wanted to, but I thought we gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Cram said. “York is tough, tough-minded. When they miss a shot, they would go and get another shot.”
Jalynn Baldwin led Cumberland County scored 13 points to lead CCHS. Emery Baragona and Abby Houston had eight points each. Jorja Anderson chipped in with five.
Reese Beaty led York (2-3) with 15 points.
“There isn’t an excuse for the way we played tonight,” Cram-Torres said. “We have a big week with McMinn Central (Dec. 6) and Macon County (Dec. 9) on the road. We just need to bounce back and think about McMinn Central. That’s all we can do.”
Slow third period dooms Jets
The Cumberland County Jets ran into a slow third period Dec. 2 in their battle at York Institute. And that proved costly as the Dragons pulled away, leading 48-31 before claiming the lopsided victory.
“The kids came out and played really hard tonight, and that’s what we’ve talked about all week,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney. “If we could come out and play as hard as we can and compete as hard we can, we could live with the result.”
The game went back and forth early with Cumberland County leading 15-10 after the first eight minutes. The Dragons came fighting back and took a 34-25 advantage into halftime.
“We hit a stretch in the third quarter, where it was a nine-point game, and it went from nine points to 18 points in a minute-and-a-half.” said Denney. “We took some iffy shots, we missed a couple we probably should have made. I thought the energy was really good and I was really proud of my guys.”
Braeden Woodard set the pace for the Jets with 13 points. Braden Leviner scored 11 and Sol Sitton added seven. Braylon Burnett chipped in with four and Jaxon Reed scored three. Braedon Templeton added two.
Jack Conaster led York with 18 points.
“We want to keep competing,” Denney said. “I told the team after the game we don’t want to take a step back. We had a really good week of practice this week and we just want to roll that over to this week.”
The Jets visit McMinn Central Dec. 6 and Macon County Dec. 9. Tipoff is set 7:30 p.m. each night.
