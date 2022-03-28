Whatever pregame ritual Cumberland County senior Ace Hawkins did on Saturday worked, as he had a career day at the plate in a 16-3 victory over Ohatchee, AL, in the Smoky Bear Invitational.
Hawkins went 4-4 with a 3-run home run, 4 runs scored, 4 RBIs, 2 doubles and a single in the victory.
The Jets totaled 15 hits as a team. Along with Hawkins, Jacob Hodge, Reyce Nations, and Eli Ostrander each collected multiple hits in the victory. Hodge had 4 runs scored and 3 RBIs.
On the mound, Hodge and Hunter Ostrander got the job done in the 5-inning contest with Ostrander recording the victory.
Ohatchee took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before the Jets quickly answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the frame.
A Hunter Ostrander single to left scored Hodge and Hawkins to start the run, followed by a Braylon Burnett bunt to bring in Nations.
CCHS put up four runs in the second before Hawkins’ 3-run blast to left in the bottom of the third put Cumberland County up 10-2.
The Jets used a six-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach and end it via mercy rule, 16-3.
Cumberland County returns to District 7AAA action this week with games against White County on Monday and Tuesday.
