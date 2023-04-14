Coaches work to try and put the right pieces together as they battle to pick up a win on the court or the field. They hope to see production from the offense and a smothering effort from their defense. Coaches believe if all the pieces are working together, kind of like putting a jigsaw puzzle together, then they can be successful.
One of the pieces was missing Tuesday night when the Cumberland County Jets battled Livingston Academy. CCHS got solid pitching from Jacob Hodge and relievers Ryder Myers and Rylan Burnett. Take away a couple of miscues in the field, the Jets played good defense.
But offensively, Cumberland County struggled at the late and it proved costly as the Jets dropped a 14-1 decision to visiting Livingston Academy.
“Livingston is hot right now,” said Cumberland County coach Joey Burnett. “Their bats are on fire. But if we get a couple of plays in the second inning that we’re supposed to make and this is a whole different ball game. After the second inning, they really didn’t hit again until the top of the seventh when we had to pull [starting pitcher] Jacob [Hodge] and put some different guys in.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 5-12 on the season and 4-6 in the district. Livingston Academy improves to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in league play.
“We're not doing a good job offensively at all,” Burnett lamented. “We can’t keep asking our pitchers to shut the other team down. We can’t keep asking our defense to make every play when it is hit to them.
“The defense is going to break down from time to time, considering what we’re playing in the infield, as young as we are. But offensively, until our bats get going, we’re probably going to see more outings like this.”
Livingston Academy jumped on top early with a single run in the top of the first inning and then, with the help of four Cumberland County errors, the Wildcats added five more runs in the second frame to lead 6-0 heading into the bottom half of the inning.
“A lot of our problems at the plate are we’re not watching the ball out of the pitcher’s hands. It is as simple as it gets,” coach Burnett said. “You’re taught that at a young age. We’re guessing on pitches, instead of seeing it, reacting and hitting it.”
The Jets got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Eli Ostrander. But that was all the run production Cumberland County could get.
“We're trying too hard to do stuff,” said coach Burnett. “We’re trying to hit bombs, we’re trying to be a hero when we don’t need a hero at the time. We just need a solid base hit. We’re overthinking in the box. We’re trying too hard instead of just seeing it and hitting it.”
The coach added they will focus on offense in practice this week, but the guys need to just get out of their own way.
Livingston scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to produce the final 14-1 margin.
Hodge got the start on the mound for the Jets and he was later relieved by Myers. Rylan Burnett was brought on late to close the game.
“Jacob got back to form on the mound,” coach Burnett said. “He’s had to sit out a little with an injury, but his game tonight showed me he’s right back into the No. 1 status he had going into the start of the season. With him and Braylon Burnett, right now, I am confident when we get our hitting fixed, we’re going to be a tough out.
“Ryder didn’t get a lot of strikes called and I think it shook him a little bit. Other than that he’s been solid. We closed with Rylan, who actually did a pretty good job. I have hopes for him going forward.
Cumberland County will host Bledsoe County April 14 at 5:30 p.m.
“We just have to keep grinding with these guys,” coach Burnett said. “They’re so young, but they keep battling and they don’t quit. As soon as the light bulb comes on for these guys things are going to happen and they will quit getting down on themselves. Things are going to look up and we’re going to turn the corner.”
