Cumberland County baseball got back in the win column in impressive fashion on Friday, as they defeated DeKalb County 5-0.
Jacob Hodge went the distance for CCHS, giving up only one hit and striking out three in seven innings.
Reyce Nations posted multiple hits in the win as the shortstop went 2-4 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base.
Bryson Neely drove in two runs while going 1-3 with a run scored.
Cumberland County struck early, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Neely singled to center, scoring Nations and Tucker Christopher.
The Jets found home plate again in the bottom of the third as a Steven Hodge single to center scored Nations again.
Two batters later, Cade Baisley made it to first safely via a DeKalb County error that eventually scored Neely, putting CCHS up 4-0.
Cumberland County’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth as Hunter Ostrander singled to center, scoring Jack Forte for the Jets’ fifth run.
The 5-0 victory improves Cumberland County to 9-13 overall this season.
The Jets traveled to Meigs County on Monday and host Meigs on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Cumberland County hosts Monterey on Thursday and travels to Cookeville next Monday, May 3.
CCHS will close out their regular season on Tuesday at DeKalb County before preparing for District 7AA tournament.
