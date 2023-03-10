No one knew exactly how the Cumberland County Jets would perform during the 2022 baseball season. They experienced a coaching change late in the process, and transitions from one coaching philosophy to another can take time.
However, Joey Burnett went right to work when he took over the CCHS helm and, besides evaluating his team on the field, he and his staff also went to work on facilities, uniforms, locker room and culture. It was a complete changeover.
“Last year, coming in late after the previous coach left in September, it was hard to get these guys adjusted to the way we do things,” said Burnett, gearing up for his second season with the Jets. “It started out that everyone was tight, everyone was pressing and trying too hard.”
And the pressure was showing up on the field.
Cumberland County opened the year with two wins in its first three games. However, the Jets lost their next four games to begin the year at 2-5. The wins were against Macon County and York.
The Jets then competed in the prestigious Smoky Bear Classic in Sevierville and had a good tournament against really good competition. They closed out the month of March with a decisive sweep [10-0 and 12-2] of White County to move to 5-6 going into April.
“Things didn’t go our way in the first few district games we had,” Burnett said. “After we took our spring break trip to Sevierville, the guys kind of bonded, started having fun with baseball, and playing for one another.
“After that we won a few district games, a couple of games out of town. We started gelling and becoming a team. Once we got into the district tournament, these guys went on a huge run.”
During the rest of the regular season, the Jets almost played .500 baseball. They won six of their final 14 games to head into the postseason with an 11-14 ledger. Cumberland County beat White County, Stone Memorial and Livingston Academy to reach the district final against Upperman, the eventual state champion. The Jets lost in the region semifinal to Tullahoma.
“Last year was a senior-heavy team,” Burnett said. “With that bunch, the juniors really stepped up and helped propel us into the region tournament, which was only the third time that’s happened in school history. That was huge for us and a big part of it was the senior leadership we had on the team.
“Our pitching was really good last year, and we had some timely hitting. Our defense was good, but the guys just played well overall. They played hard and they were not afraid to fail. They didn’t let it affect them. These guys played good baseball near the end of the season and that was key for us.”
Cumberland County is scheduled to open the season March 13. Sweetwater will visit and the first pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
