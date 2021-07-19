The Cumberland County Republican Party will hold their annual golf tournament Thursday, July 29 at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
The tournament will commence at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament guest speaker is Cameron Sexton, Tennessee Speaker of the House of Representatives.
A fish fry dinner follows at 5:30 p.m. Golfers and non-golfers alike are invited for dinner. Reservations are not necessary. For more information please contact Will Ridley at 931-456-9455.
