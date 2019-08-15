Cumberland County CASA would like to extend a “thank you” to everyone that helped with their 2019 golf tournament.
First-place winners include Darrel Clabough, Mike Webb, Bruce Cortis and Jeff Long.
Thanks are extended to Willow Window for being the hole-in-one sponsor.
Also sponsoring were Highland Federal, First National Bank of Tennessee, Crossville Tile Outlet Store, Shadden Tire Co., Brad Hardman Allstate, Isham-Jones Realty, Ivy Hillis Farm Bureau, Cumberland County Playhouse, J. Randall Crowder DDS, K. Darrel Clabough DDS, Golf Capital Learning Center, Gary’s Tire LLC, Cumberland Signworks and Jeff Woods Construction.
CASA would also like to thank their volunteers and Dorchester Golf Club, who made it possible for the tournament to run smoothly.
