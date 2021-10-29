The fifth annual Cumberland County CASA golf tournament was recently held at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
Thanks were given by CASA to all the volunteers and players for supporting the program while battling the cold, misty rain.
The first place team included Roger Rediker, Dean Carney, Josh Vanwinkle and Milton Brady.
Coming in second place was the team of Gerry Sparks, David Brooks, Ali Baziari and Dave Mulligan.
Thanks were given to all tournament sponsors and donors, including: Crossville Tile Outlet; First National Bank; Selk Pressure Washing and Roof Cleaning; Highland Federal Savings & Loan; Farm Bureau Ivy Hillis; Brad Hardman Allstate; Lake Tansi Exchange Club; Golf Capital Learning Center; Cumberland County Playhouse; Cumberland Signworks; Amanda Worley Election Campaign; Nathan Clouse Election Campaign; William T. Ridley Election Campaign; Bear Trace Golf Club; Ric Timm; Jim Goins; and Steve Luhrs.
