Cumberland County CASA will host its fifth annual golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain according to Cumberland CASA Coordinator Bonita Harger.
CASA professionally trains local volunteers to become the voice of the child in court. Volunteers are background checked and sworn in by the Juvenile Judge.
This appointment by the judge gives them the authority to visit with the children, or anyone else involved in the children’s life. They gather up to date information and report back to the court team with any needs or wishes that may help the children thrive and heal, until safe permanency can be achieved.
The golf tournament will be a four-person scramble format with registration at 7 a.m. and an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams along with prizes for Closest to Pin.
The entry donation is $75 per golfer and includes green fee and cart, with an awards ceremony and buffet style meal to follow. All proceeds benefit Cumberland County CASA.
Even if you cannot play, you can participate as a hole sponsor for $150. You will receive signage at the registration area and at one of the 18 holes. Companies and individuals interested in hole sponsorships can contact CASA at 931-456-0691 or casacumberlandco@uchra.com for further details.
Your participation will support Cumberland CASA’s mission of serving in the best interest of the abused/neglected children in Cumberland County.
Entry forms are available by contacting casacumberlandco@uchra.com or calling 931-456-0691.
Mail checks and entry forms to Cumberland CASA, 1720 West Ave, Suite 106, Crossville, TN 38555
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.