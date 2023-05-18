Nolen Carter is a versatile athlete who competes in the long jump and high jump, and in basketball at Cumberland County High School.
The junior took that versatility to new heights - literally in some cases- this seasn and competed in the decathlon. If it weren’t for a hamstring injury, he might have qualified for next week’s state meet.
Carter, who plays center on the basketball team, started out the track season by competing in the long jump and high jump, the same events he did his first year on the team as a sophomore. Early in the competitive season, Coach Stuart Bowen suggested Carter try the decathlon.
“Nolen’s an all-round athlete,” said Bowen, who has coached track and field at CCHS for 11 years. “He’s a naturally strong and tough kid who is very coachable. Nolen has the pre-requisite skills to do well in the decathlon. He’s a quick study who works hard at whatever he does.”
Leading up to the sectional tournament at Fairview High School, Carter, with less than a month to train, focused on events with which he had limited experience. Those included the pole vault and shot put, the latter an event in which his coach competed in college.
“He helped me out with the shot,” said Carter, noting he really enjoyed throwing the shot. “He taught me a few tricks.”
Carter had about a week to train for the pole vault and also to prepare for four running events - the 100, 400 and 1,500 meters and 110-meter hurdles, the latter an event he had done just once prior to December.
“The 1,500 is my least favorite event,” Carter said. “I’m an okay runner. I’m not slow.”
About 30 minutes prior to the start of the two-day sectional tournament, Carter strained a hamstring. He did five events: the hurdles, shot put, 400 meters, long jump and high jump
“My leg got weaker as the day went on,” Carter said.
Despite not being 100%, Carter was fifth out of nine competitors after the first day. “I did well in the hurdles, one of my weaker events, the high jump, long jump and shot put,” he said. “I didn’t do that well in the 400.”
On the second day, with competitors vying for two spots in the state meet, Carter did the 100 meters and triple jump before dropping out.
“My hamstring was bothering me pretty severely,” Carter said. “I was in a lot of pain. I hated to drop out. If I’d been 100%, there’s no doubt I would have qualified for state.”
There’s always next year. Carter said he’ll continue to train and work hard to get better in the decathlon, an event that he quickly embraced.
“The variety is exciting,” Carter said. “It keeps you on the move. There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it.”
Bowen described the decathlon as a beautiful but painful sport that requires a lot of time. Given Carter’s athletic ability, competitiveness and work ethic, he said he has the potential to compete in the decathlon or high jump for a Division II or NAIA school.
Bowen said a high jumper typically progresses about 4 inches a season. That would put Carter at 6 feet, 2 inches next year, giving him a chance to compete in college in that event, according to his coach.
Carter said he’d like to compete in the decathlon or high jump in college. Although he enjoys basketball, noting it’s a chance to play with friends, track and field is his true passion.
“It’s all on you,” Carter said. “It’s more rewarding for yourself. You see the work paying off.”
