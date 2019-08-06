TWRA is partnering with a private landowner in Washington County to host a free youth-only dove hunt in memory of Carl Cox, a longtime farmer who provided hunting opportunities to many new and youth hunters over the years.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, at the farm of Allen and Casey Cox in Fall Branch, hunters ages 10-16 are invited to participate in a free dove hunt.
Each youth hunter must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 21 or older.
Youth hunters ages 13-16 must possess appropriate hunting licenses and a Migratory Bird Permit.
All youth hunters are also required to possess proof of successful completion of a hunter education course or possess an Apprentice Hunting License (Type 012).
Only 40 slots are available and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 21.
To register a youth hunter, call TWRA Information Specialist Matt Cameron at 423-522-2473 or send an email to Matthew.Cameron@tn.gov.
Leave a message with the youth hunter’s name, age, T-shirt size and a callback number if there is no answer.
All registered hunters and mentors will meet at 1 p.m. for safety instructions, a free lunch and skeet shooting before heading out to the dove fields around 4 p.m.
TWRA will provide free ammunition for skeet shooting; however, hunters should bring their own ammunition for the hunt.
Directions: Travel south on Hwy 93 from Kingsport and turn left on Coxes Springs Rd. Registration will be at the barn on the left at 240 Coxes Springs Rd. Fall Branch.
