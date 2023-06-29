The Stone Memorial Panthers, under the guidance of coach Neil Capps, have become a state powerhouse in boys’ basketball. Over the last two years, Stone has won 47 games while reaching the state Final 4 and the championship game of the sectional tournament, respectively.
But Capps had four significant contributors graduate in May, and that’s why this year’s summer basketball program is so vital. He has holes to fill on this year’s roster and he’s looking for somebody to come stake a claim to those positions.
“A lot of what happens during the summer depends on your personnel,” said Capps. “We’re introducing a new offense, so we want to get better at that. The biggest thing summer does for me, and probably for a lot of coaches, is it provides information - information about what this team could look like.”
Schools have up to 10 days of camp over 15 calendar days. Stone’s latest stop was at the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee Camp in Lebanon.
“The summer is a great opportunity for kids, too,” Capps said. “I have always been this way, I am completely open to everybody playing.
“If a freshman can help right off the bat, then I am going to play a freshman. If it is a senior, then it is a senior. I don’t care. I think it sends a strong message. We’re in it to be successful. The kids can show in camp what they’ve done and how much they’ve improved.”
The coach said the information he is looking for over the summer will also go a long way to helping him and the players understand positions.
Not everyone is a scorer, not everyone is a defender or rebounder. But finding out who can do those things is key.
“I have 17 kids practicing with the varsity. They don’t all get to play, but there are a lot of openings,” Capps said. “We have some really good players at the top, but we have good players in the middle, too, that we’re trying to see who can contribute next year.
“We move kids all the time. We might have a kid join us as a freshman and they’re 5 foot, 6 inches. Between their freshman and sophomore seasons he’s become 6-3. I try not to pigeon-hole kids.”
The Panthers battled their way through a tough summer schedule, and Capps said his team did a good job of coming together and developing as a group and individually. He said he’s also seen some differences between his current team and the squads he’s had over the past few years.
“The team we had last year was very experienced. They understood our stuff,” Capps said. “I think this group may be a little bigger, we probably have more size in the lineup. We’re also less experienced in some spots, and we have some guys starting that didn’t last year.”
After the dead period, the coach said the Panthers will be spending a lot of time in the weight room when they’re not working on skill development.
“Right now, we’re just going through some growing pains. Some growing pains of lack of experience and the lack of experience of kids playing with bigger expectations,” Capps said. “As a starter, you have the expectations of being one of the best five players. [Remember] pressure does different things to different people. You find that out to a certain extent in the summer.”
