Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.