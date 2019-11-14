Stone Memorial High School senior Emma Capps (seated, center left) recently signed a basketball scholarship with Gardner-Webb University, Boiling Springs, NC, on National Signing Day, Nov. 13.
The Lady Bulldogs are a Division I program and compete in the Southern Conference. With Capps are her parents, Neil and Jessica, brother Cade, coaches Bradley Sherrill and Mike Buck and Stone Memorial High School principal Kelly Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.