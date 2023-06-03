Matthew Bilbrey wrapped up a stellar basketball career at Stone Memorial High School this past season.
The gifted guard led the Panthers to the state tournament his junior campaign and the substate game this past season. He had a career many players only dream of.
Now Bilbrey, who graduated SMHS last month, is taking his game to the college level and, without much fanfare, has signed to play next fall at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN.
“Matthew is a very special player and a very skilled player,” said Stone Memorial coach Neil Capps. “Skill-wise, in my personal opinion, he had the skill to go Division I. I think some Division I coaches get caught up in size. Matthew probably doesn’t pass the eye test for a lot of coaches. Bilbrey is 5 feet, 11 inches.
“His skill speaks for itself. Matthew can shoot, he can dribble, he can defend. He’s very intelligent, and a high IQ player. Carson-Newman is a great fit for Matthew and Matthew is a great fit for Carson-Newman,” the coach added. “It will be a good situation for everyone.”
Capps tells the story of how even when Bilbrey was playing elementary basketball, coaches could tell the kid had ability. And from that day on, the relationship between Bilbrey and basketball continued to blossom.
“When Matthew came to our program, he weighed 96 pounds,” Capps said. “However, the thing about Matthew is he’s always been small so he knows how to play a small man’s game. I always told people to give him time and when he gets some size on him, he was going to be really tough. And, that’s what you saw the last couple of years.”
Capps said Bilbrey’s athletic ability is going to help him make the transition to college basketball more easily. The coach said he can jump out of the gym and has the speed and quickness to be where he needs to be on the court, usually ahead of the play.
“He’s a tremendous player, but the ultimate compliment is he does the intangibles well,” Capps said. “He is like a coach. He saw plays for me, he saw what the offense was going to do. He does the intangibles well and that’s really tough to coach.”
It is also difficult to coach leadership, an integral part of the Stone Memorial program. However, Bilbrey seems to be a leader by example. If he’s willing to dive after loose balls, everyone is expected to dive after loose balls. If Bilbrey is expected to tighten up his defense, then everyone is expected to tighten up their defense. And when Bilbrey does speak, Capps said, everyone listens.
Gaining physical strength will be key for Bilbrey. He has the skill to play basketball in college, but he’s going to be competing against 22- and 23-year-old players who have been in the weight room for the past four years.
“Matthew needs to get caught up strength-wise,” Capps said. “Skill-wise, I can tell you right now there are kids playing college basketball that aren’t as skilled as Matthew. He needs to get stronger, but that goes for any kid going to college.
“One thing Matthew can do is score the basketball. And I don’t think there is one program in the country that doesn’t like that. He can score all three levels.
“He’s a good passer and a heady defender. One of the first things a college coach wants to make sure you can do is defend the position, and Matthew can do that.”
