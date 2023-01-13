Stone Memorial basketball standout Cade Capps reached 1,000 points in his career Thursday night during the Panthers' contest with visiting Knoxville Webb. Capps is only midway through his sophomore season.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 1:50 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Higher elevations across the Cumberland Plateau in Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Now until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially overnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Less traveled and secondary roads will become slick and hazardous. Periods of snow will continue through this evening with temperatures falling below freezing. Snow covered roadways could develop at that point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
