Stone Memorial High School girls basketball has a new all-time leading scorer: Emma Capps.
The senior forward finalized her place in Lady Panther history Saturday afternoon, as she passed former all-time leading scorer Chelsea Brown’s 1,434-point mark against Jackson County in Saturday’s SMHS Christmas Classic.
Capps’ record-breaking basket came from the left-side block via an assist from Tessa Miller early in the first quarter.
“I couldn’t do anything out there without my awesome teammates and coaches,” Capps said following the game. “It all goes back to them. It’s a five-on-five game, and I couldn’t do it by myself. I’m blessed with awesome people surrounding me.”
Though the individual milestone is appreciated, Capps has her sights set on the team’s goals moving forward.
“It was pretty cool; it was a neat milestone,” Capps added. “But we have more to go. There’s a lot bigger things that this team is going after this year.”
SMHS head coach Mike Buck had high praise for Capps.
“There have been some really good girls basketball players come through here,” Buck said. “Her hard work her entire life has paid off. A lot of people dream and hope to do things well. She attached the work ethic with that dream. When you do that, anything is possible. We’re just crazy proud of her and for her family.”
Basketball runs in the Capps family, as her father Neil is the boys coach at SMHS and mother Jessica is an all-time great for the Cumberland County Lady Jets.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 24, Capps sits at 1,469 points.
