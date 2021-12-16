one Memorial boys basketball program retire former great Brandon Cole’s jersey, and the boys team did their best to honor Cole with a 70-48 victory over cross-town rival Cumberland County in District 7AAA action.
“The most important thing is it was a district win,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “Falling to 0-2 in the district would have been detrimental to us. To be 1-1 moving into Christmas is big.
“It’s always special,” Capps said of the Stone-CCHS rivalry. “We had a great environment and crowd, and these kids will look back on this some day and have fond memories.”
There is no greater stage in Crossville to post a new career-high than the Stone-CCHS game, and SMHS freshman phenom Cade Capps did just that as he scored 29 points to lead the Panthers.
Capps’ 29 points were part of a double-double as he grabbed 12 rebounds as well.
“He didn’t score in the first quarter, and that’s something we talked about,” said coach Capps on his son Cade’s performance. “Let the offense run through your teammates, and let them get going.
“We had a whole team of kids play well,” Capps added. “We had 10 kids score. We had a lot of contributions; Blake Holt had a huge first quarter. Matthew Bilbrey didn’t score in the first half and nine big points in the second half.”
For Cumberland County, it was Kole Torres leading the way with 19 points and seven rebounds, followed by Jackson Inman with 14 points and seven boards.
A hot start gave SMHS a 10-2 advantage before Cumberland County fought back to tie the contest at 13 near the end of the first quarter.
“We’ve worked on a lot in practice and cleaned a few things up,” Capps said. “We had better spacing, and it causes teams to over help more.”
After the teams were tied at 17 early in the second period, Stone Memorial raced away to take a 35-27 lead into halftime.
Strong Panther defense held off Cumberland County in the third period as SMHS outscored the Jets 17-8 in the frame to lead 52-35 after three.
In the fourth, Stone put the game on ice to win by a final score of 70-48.
“It’s just one game, and we needed a win,” Capps said. “We’ve been close and fighting hard. We needed to find some momentum. The kids really competed tonight. I’m really thankful for all these young men and how they competed tonight.”
The win puts Stone Memorial at 3-6 overall going into Friday’s game against Memphis Fairley, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at SMHS.
Cumberland County falls to 2-5 overall and will travel to York Institute on Friday.
Photos from Tuesday’s cross-town showdown are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (70): Cade Capps 29, Matthew Bilbrey 9, Dylan Whittenburg 9, Blake Holt 8, Preston Mayberry 4, Rayce Boston 3, PJ Barnes 3, Jayden Eldridge 2, Conner Bowman 2, Brady Lane 1
Cumberland County (48): Kole Torres 19, Jackson Inman 14, Carson Conatser 5, Jaxon Reed 4, Devin Lane 2, Braeden Woodard 2, Braden Tollett 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.