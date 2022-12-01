Kim Wattenbarger and Jon Kraus were almost giddy earlier this week when they were talking about the Christian Academy of the Cumberlands’ recent acquisition of property to add to the school’s expanding campus.
Wattenbarger, CAC’s principal; and Kraus, president of its school board, have been working together for some time to figure out an answer to the school’s increasing enrollment at its Braun St. facility. The best solution they found was the purchase of the old Crossville-Cumberland County Youth Center on Hayes Street.
“This place went up for auction probably five or six years ago,” said Kraus, who is also CAC’s boys basketball coach. “Pastor Harold Cox of Faith, Hope and Love Church bid on it and was awarded the property. They used it basically as a warehouse for an outreach ministry. The thing is, their grandkids go to the Christian Academy, so they knew our need.”
Kraus said the church agreed to sell the facility to the school. He said the sale was final in 2021, and he is hoping renovations will be finished by the start of the 2023-’24 school year. The property is around 4 acres and 23,000 square feet, and it includes a large parking lot and a baseball/softball field.
“We wanted our kids, especially seventh through 12th grade, to have their own space,” Wattenbarger said. “We have a preschool, kindergarten and grades 1-4. That can be a difficult integration, and the older kids didn’t feel like they had a place of their own. We want to grow that segment of our school, so this was a God thing the way this came together.”
The goal, Kraus said, is to use one of the buildings on the property for a chapel and an office area. Another building will be for classrooms, with the initial plan of six on one floor and the option of putting six more classrooms on the second level. The building attached to the classrooms is a gymnasium that has been recently worked on. He said that would be used for functions such as sporting events, physical education classes, school dinners and banquets.
“We just didn’t have the space, so this was a necessity,” Wattenbarger said. “We currently have 228 students, and we added 42 this summer. There are 52 in grades 7-12. You can’t treat a fifth-grader like an 11th-grader — academically, emotionally, mentally, socially, spiritually and even athletically. The gym was probably the No. 1 draw to this space.”
“We feel strongly about Christian education for families and want to help parents to have that option,” Kraus said.
Wattenbarger said the response she’s heard from the CAC community, and the community in general, has been positive, eager anticipation. Once the renovations are completed, the estimated cost will be over $1 million. Kraus said the acquisition gives CAC the ability to prepare for additional growth in advance, working in a proactive way instead of a reactive way.
Kraus said tuition will help to cover some of the mortgage, but he and the CAC board are active in their efforts to secure help from area contributions.
“We’re ambitious for the fundraising, and we’re hoping for some substantial donations to go to the project. That’s the hope, that’s the prayer and that’s the expectation,” Kraus said. “God has provided for us since we opened the doors in 2006. We’re kind of taking the (movie) ‘Field of Dreams’ approach. If you build it, they will come.
“There are a lot of things you can do with the money, but I don’t know if there is anything better than investing in your kids and their futures.”
