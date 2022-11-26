Destaney Hull has liked what she’s seen so far from her very young Christian Academy of the Cumberlands girls’ basketball team. The Lady Knights have won only four games so far this season. However, considering where the team started from, Hull is busting at the seams with pride.
Hull and her staff, in their first season with the Lady Knights, have had to go back to the basics to help develop the program and get it on the winning track. The fundamentals, Hull believes, are vitally important.
“I think we’ve won four games this year, and that’s a pretty good record considering how young we are,” Hull said. “We had to start with the basics when we took over. We started with the fundamentals of passing, dribbling. We worked on shooting. Most of the girls have never played basketball, so we have started from scratch.”
The coach said the work has been long, but the work ethic has been seen in the players. Hull said she is trying to help the girls get familiar with the game of basketball, and the players seem to be catching on. She said she sees their confidence growing.
“I think this team is pretty quick. We can break down a press pretty easily,” Hull said. “Our passing is getting better, and so far we’ve been pretty good rebounding. Their knowledge of the game needs to get better, but we can get better at everything.”
The Christian Academy roster includes Anna McCreery, Anna Weaver, Paisley Schubert, Lauren Stephens, Allie Bruschi, Payton Spriggs, Emma Bruce, Cara Schnur, Nova Wakefield, Brooke Wyllins, Madigan McDaniel and Emma Dunn.
“Anna McQueary is in the seventh-grade and she runs the post for us. Anna Weaver, who is in the fourth grade, has never touched a basketball until this year,” Hull said. “Paisley has really stepped up and she is kind of the glue that holds the team together. Eighth-grader Lauren Stephens has stepped into the point guard role this year and is doing a great job.
“Allie Bruschi is a seventh grader and she just started playing this year. Payton Spriggs is one of our top rebounders. Emma Bruce is only a sixth grader, She will do anything we ask her to do. Cara Schnur is a freshman and is one of the team’s top scorers.”
Nova Wakefield, Brooke Wyllins, Madigan McDaniel and Emma Dunn round out the CAC roster. Wakefield has really picked up her game, according to Hull, and has become a force in the post. Wyllins shoots the ball very well, and McDaniel plays out on the wing and has good court awareness. Dunn may be the team’s best defender.
“Right now, we’re just not playing as well as we could be,” said Hull. “The girls are staying healthy and they have a lot of potential. They show up and they’re always there for each other. I just don’t think the confidence level is there yet. Some of them have never played before, so I think they’re a little scared.”
CAC is not affiliated with any conference, but Hull said she hopes CAC will join a league soon. That way, the Lady Knights can play for a postseason title.
“For me, a successful year this season would be for the girls to grow together and find a real love for basketball,” Hull said. “We always tell them, ‘It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says. It is about whether you put your all out on the floor. Were you what your team needed to help it get where it needed to be?’”
