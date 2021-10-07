The Stone Memorial Panther football team has Friday off after seven consecutive weeks of action, giving much-needed rest to the team and players.
“We go into the bye at 5-2, which is a pretty good spot,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “It’s been a tough stretch of games the past month or so, but I feel like we’re getting better every week.”
Taking time away from football is vital with everything going on in a player’s life.
“Sometimes it’s easy to forget our players are kids,” Samber added. “They’ve been in school for nine weeks, which is a grind in and of itself. Add a couple hours of practice after that, and I think they’re ready for a break.”
The Panthers are coming off a hard-fought 21-9 Region 4-4A victory over cross-town foe Cumberland County last week.
“That was a big-energy and atmosphere game,” Samber said. “I think our kids may be drained a little bit. It’s going to be good to get away.”
The bye week gives Samber and the coaching staff a few extra days to prep for their next contest, a Region 4-4A showdown at Macon County on Oct. 15.
“Macon County is a good football team,” Samber said. “They’re a wing-T football team, so I feel like we could use six weeks to prepare for them.”
The bye week gives Stone Memorial a chance to self-reflect on top of Macon County preparation.
“It’s a balance,” Samber said. “Cleaning up some things and fixing some technique are big.”
Following Macon County, Stone Memorial will play non-region foe Kingston on Oct. 22, who is ranked in the AP top-10 in Class 3A. SMHS will end the regular season with a contest at region foe DeKalb County on Oct. 29.
“The bye week comes at a good time,” Samber said. “We see three really good football teams to close the season out.”
The bye week gives coaches and their families some rare down time during football season, though it’s hard to stay away from the game in some form for Samber.
“I’ll certainly be listening to Cumberland County and Livingston on the local radio,” he said.
“My wife, Alex, and I are going to Jacksonville for some time at the beach, then the Titans game on Sunday. It’s definitely not football-free.”
