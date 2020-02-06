Tuesday’s road trip to Warren County was business as usual for the No. 8 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers, as they defeated District 6AAA foe Warren County 67-34.
SMHS led by as many as 50 points (66-16) in the third quarter on their way to the win. Five Lady Panthers hit double-figures.
“Any time you hear of a team having five players in double-figures, you’d think it was an 80-point outburst,” said Stone Memorial coach Mike Buck. “To get five players in double-figures in three quarters is pretty impressive.”
After a slow start, it took the Lady Panthers about three minutes to get going offensively.
“That’s a long trip down there, and we’ve never played really sharp early on that floor,” Buck added. “Our energy was high, and we were moving well and getting good looks. It took a minute to get going offensively.”
Stone Memorial led 15-4 after the first quarter and 42-11 at halftime due to the transition offense opportunities created by their full-court press defense.
SMHS didn’t waiver in the third period as they led 66-19 after three and won by a final score of 67-34.
The Lady Panthers forced 19 turnovers and held Warren County to only 31.6% shooting from the field. Stone Memorial scored 21 transition points in the win.
Senior Emma Capps led the balanced scoring effort with 20 points and four rebounds.
Mattie Buck (13), Katie Adkisson (11), Tessa Miller (10) and Annah Goss (10) also hit double-figures in the win. Miller had seven rebounds and four assists as well.
The Lady Panthers, who are currently ranked No. 8 in Class AAA, improved to 22-2 overall and 6-0 in District 6AAA play with the win.
Stone Memorial was originally scheduled to take the court again on Friday at Cookeville, but sickness has pushed that contest to Monday afternoon.
Stone Memorial (67): Emma Capps 20, Mattie Buck 13, Katie Adkisson 11, Tessa Miller 10, Annah Goss 10, Kenry Malone 2, Skylar Dishman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.