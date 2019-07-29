Three days of competitive golf came to a close Saturday as Ashli Bunch came back to win the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open Championship.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Bunch. “I was close to the top last year, and was a shot or two short.
“It’s taken me a long time to figure out how to play the course,” she said. “It’s been fun.”
Bunch shot a 213 (-3) to beat out second-place finisher Josse Doyon by one stroke and take home the $5,000 first-place prize.
It wasn’t easy, as Bunch didn’t come out hot on the third day. She birdied the 16th and 17th holes to give herself a chance at the win.
“I didn’t really expect to still be in it after a poor start,” Bunch said. “I couldn’t get anything going on the front nine. I kept grinding out the last few holes, and everything worked out.”
Bunch complimented Crossville, Stonehenge Golf Club and Fairfield Glade for their hospitality.
“This is a great venue for a state open,” Bunch said. “Stonehenge is a great golf course, and these girls are lucky to play here. The community and staff are very supportive. It’s nice to see this is a community-supported event.”
The University of Tennessee’s Micheala Williams was the low amateur of the tournament, finishing fourth overall at even par.
In the senior division, Susan West put on a dominant performance as she won by 15 strokes. West posted a 149 (+5) over the two days of golf.
“I stayed steady,” West said. “I took what the golf course gave me and stuck to my game plan.”
West, playing for the first time in Crossville, echoed Bunch’s praise of the area.
“This was a great golf course,” said West. “Everybody did a great job. It was first-class all the way around.”
Also in the senior division, Crossville’s Nancy Harper tied for third, Fairfield Glade’s Jean Kraft placed eighth, and Crossville’s Suzanne Rhodes finished 11th.
2019 was the 21st edition of the Open, the 16th year in Crossville and the 11th consecutive year at Stonehenge Golf Club.
