The first-ever Grant Bullock Memorial Scholarship was handed out this week to six deserving high school seniors in Crossville.
The scholarship seeks to honor Grant Bullock, a Stone Memorial student, soccer and football player who tragically passed away in an ATV accident in 2019.
The six recipients represented Cumberland County, Stone Memorial and The Phoenix School.
From Stone Memorial, Stephanie Mittenzwey and Conor Olsen were awarded the scholarship.
Mica Badger and Angel Potter represented Cumberland County, and Dustin Bangert and Alexzandria Presley were awarded the scholarship from The Phoenix School.
“This scholarship was made available thanks to the Bullocks’ family, friends and the community,” said Samantha Bullock, mother of Grant.
“Donations were made by Cancun on Peavine, SMHS football, SMHS band boosters, North Cumberland Elementary, Junior Jets football and cheerleaders, Cumberland County High School, the city of Crossville, One Bank and REMAX.
“Thank you to every-
one for making this scholarship possible to help these students,” Bullock added.
