Cumberland County’s homecoming game didn’t go as planned Friday night as the visiting Clay County Bulldogs left Crossville with a 29-0 victory.
The inability to finish drives ultimately led to the Jets’ defeat, as the offense totaled 271 yards and made five trips to the red zone that ultimately resulted in zero points.
“We were in the red zone five times and had over 270 yards of offense with zero points, which is absolutely unacceptable,” said CCHS head coach Eric Belew. “When you move the ball like that, you’ve got to find a way to get in the end zone.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Clay County found the end zone in the second period to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 halftime lead.
Clay County grew their lead in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns to go ahead 20-0 after three.
The Bulldogs recorded a safety and a touchdown in the fourth period to win by a final score of 29-0.
“We’ve got to do a better job of setting the edge defensively,” Belew said. “That has hurt us so far on defense.”
Senior quarterback Trevor Parsons finished 8-14 for 132 yards through the air and added 60 yards on the ground.
Brandon Dalton totaled 23 rushing yards, followed by Davin Littlefield with 22.
Treven McGhee racked up 56 receiving yards, followed by Ronald Martin totaling 36 yards on three receptions and Austin Hubbard with 30 yards.
Up next for the Jets (0-4) is a Region 3-4A matchup with Macon County (2-2). The Tigers have won two straight games, including a 55-7 win over Mount Juliet Christian and a 70-8 win over Glencliff.
“We know they play hard and they’ve got some good athletes,” said Belew on Macon County. “But we’ve said it every week; we’re going to have to set the tone. We’re not good at playing catch-up.”
Friday’s Macon County at Cumberland County game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
