Stone Memorial High School’s plan for an indoor practice facility came one step closer to fruition Thursday, as the Cumberland County Building and Grounds Committee met at SMHS to tour the field house and hear renovation proposals.
Stone Memorial’s athletic department is looking to renovate part of their athletics field house, converting the current weight room and visitor locker room into an expanded turf-field practice area usable by all outdoor sports.
Renovation plans including taking down a non-load-bearing wall between the rooms and covering the floor with artificial turf. The estimated area to be covered with turf measures 42 by 36 feet
Giving the tour were Stone Memorial head football coach Derik Samber and principal Kelly Smith.
Concerns from board members included where the visiting teams will dress on Friday nights and how SMHS teams using the field house will be inconvenienced during construction.
Samber said visiting teams can use the baseball locker room Friday nights. He added he believes the baseball room is an upgrade from the current visitor locker room.
Smith and Samber are hopeful construction can be completed in five to eight weeks this summer and only football would be inconvenienced during the process, as the other locker rooms in the field house won’t be touched.
E3 Construction Services in Nashville and PlayRite, LLC in Knoxville have been contacted about the project. E3 is owned by Cumberland County High School graduate John Eldridge.
The project, estimated at $18,000, will be funded by donations from Stone Memorial athletic boosters.
Samber said the money has already been raised and the school will not request funding from the county.
The school also hopes to convert unused areas near the weight room into middle school coaching offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.