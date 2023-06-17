Mike Buck and the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers didn’t have the season they wanted in the 2022-’23 campaign.
SMHS, returning a lot of experience and talent from the previous year, could only manage an 8-22 record with an 1-11 district camp.
So, Buck knew this summer would be a key time for reconstruction. Buck and new assistant coach Matt Troino have been working diligently through camp outings and team practices to get the Lady Panthers back on track.
“The goal of the summer in our program is to work on the little specific details for individuals, and then the big characteristics of who can this team be,” said Buck. “Individually, I want you working on this and this, and improve in these areas. We want you to be a better piece for us.
“What are the characteristics of this team. As a high school coach, you can’t go out and pick your players because we have to take what we get and build a program around that every year. And that’s hard to do because of the specific skills each kid brings. You’ve got to recognize your talent.”
Buck said summer is a good time for the players to get fit. But it is also a good time to put the players through different situations they may face during the season, against different styles of play and levels of talent. He want them to learn how to overcome challenges.
“We believe championships are won from April to October,” Buck said. “The time you put in then is key. How you come in Nov. 1 when we open the preseason is what we take and build a team with. There is a saying, ‘Success is who you attract by what you’ve become.’ If you want more time on the floor, you have to change who you are. For us, the offseason is key.”
Buck said ideally everyone on the team will collectively get better over the summer, thus bringing the team as a whole to a higher level.
“For this team, which is basically the same team from last year, team defense and little things are important,” the coach said.
“We want to be better at our man-to-man defense. We’re building that with new rules in place, and there is a lot of accountability with that. And we want to get better at the little things. Those are things like passing away from a defense, angles of a screen, showing a target all the times. If we drive home those concepts, that should help us a lot.
“These guys know what the season will take. I tell them we’re going to play the best teams. There is a saying, ‘Don’t wish it were easy, wish you were better.’ They know what is expected and they’re getting better every day. We’ve got a lot of kids we believe can contribute. This group could be a fun group to watch.”
Stone Memorial has been very busy this summer with camps.
They plan on visits to Bearden High School, Tennessee Tech University, the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee Camp in Lebanon, Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro and later in Chattanooga.
