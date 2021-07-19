Brown Elementary School’s annual fundraiser golf tournament is back for it’s 10th edition on July 31 at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
The tournament features a 1 p.m. shotgun start and will be a four-person scramble. Teams may be mixed and will play from appropriate tees, and the tournament will be full once 36 teams are fielded.
Entry is $65 per player or $260 per team, and this includes green fees, cart, lunch, mulligan and prizes. Lunch will be serves at 11:30 a.m.
There will be two flights based on 16 teams or more with payouts of $300 to the first-place teams and $150 to second-place.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
Those with questions are asked to call Lee Houston 931-261-9109.
Make checks payable to: Brown Elementary School, Memo: Golf Tournament and mail them to Lee Houston, 8034 Cherokee Trail, Crossville, TN, 38572 or drop them off at the Lake Tansi Pro Shop.
