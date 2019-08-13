Frank P. Brown Elementary School’s eighth annual golf tournament fundraiser at Lake Tansi Golf Course was a wonderful success, bringing in much-needed funding for the students.
Top finishers for the tournament were first flight, first-place team of Mike O’Rourke, Shane Allred, Larry Heslep and J.H. Graham. Second place in the first flight were Terry Levix, Steve Keher, Steve Sweeborg and Gary Barleson.
The second flight, first-place winners were Bruce Kassell, Pat O’Hara, Chuck Buck and Tim Combs; the second-place team included Bruce Borders, Pam Borders, Lars Vesper and Mary Vesper.
The third flight, first-place team consisted of Bob Templin, John Fey, Mike Eelbade and Curt Camden. Second place was Don Arbuckle, Scott Tubandt, Jerry Bahr and Tom Isaacs.
The women’s closest-to-the-hole winners were Tammy Tubandt and Judy Wilson. Men’s closest-to-the-hole winners were Brad Wyatt and Mike O’Hara.
The longest drive top winner was Steve Keher.
Brown Elementary appreciates those who participated.
Other players included Steve Kraft, Jean Kraft, Chris Kencilzski, Roy Seaton, David Bell, Bob Nichols, Dan Kington, Eric Richardson, Tim Rich, Judy Rich, Craig Leeper, Becky Leeper, Jeff Houston, Mark Houston, Larry Bradley, Stac Miller, Rick Harper and Nancy Harper.
Also playing were Jim Hyland, Suzie Rhodes, Tyler Looney, Tom Looney, Cody King, Tom Kent, Dan Linksens, Denny Lown, Corky Wilson, Dale Houston, Gerald Brewer, Mike Dalton, Carl Hedgecoth, Warren Huddleston, Mark Knaebel, Austin Davenport and Ted Lancaster.
Kris Burke, Danny Plumlee, Burt Griffin, Jim McGrady, Bill Walker, Fred Summer, John Dwyer, Joe Klein, Doug Wilcox, Dallas Logue and Pat Doran played as well.
Joining them were Harry Shaw, Dick Ostman, Gary Pelligrine, Dave LeFevre, Conley Dykes, Roger Thackston, Dave Hickey, Tom Skender, Chris Seals, Jim Clark, David Dodson, Greg Forgey, Jim Morrison, Beth Peersal and Chris VerCautren.
Also playing were Pat VerCautren, Keith Burgess, Mike Smith, Austin Ruppe, Bill Horton, Bob Vogan, Jeff LaCroix, Paul Durland, Jim Goins, Ron Cower, Everitt Cook, Tom Goodbody, Sherry Linksens and Trish Arbuckle.
Sonny Poland, Mike Givens, Bill Roberts, Dave Rollins, Tom Sawyer, Don Goodrich, Fred Rios, Gene Touchstone, Lance Beaty, Ed Osbourne, Dwayne Davis, Steve Jones, Josh Hudgins, Dan Davis, Eli Hudgins, Rich Leonard, Debbie Jones, Ann Looney, Janet Brooker, Sharon Kington, Anita Hale, Gloria Jones, Darla Caswell and Deb Gates rounded out the field.
Businesses and individuals who purchased hole sponsorships for the event included Safety Dan, Crossville Door Co., Bruin Hopyard, Tabor’s Pawn, Furniture Warehouse, Ivy Hillis Farm Bureau, state Rep. Cameron Sexton, Fairfield Homes/Glade Realty, Happy Sak Exxon, Crossville Barber Shop, Tri County Equipment, Gerald Brewer Concrete, Shadden Tire, Premier Loans, Gondola, Allied Crane & Rigging, Gordon Atchley Farm Bureau, Bed-N-Biscuit, Edward Jones/Will Dickerson, Attorney Randall Boston, Cumberland County High School Jets basketball, David Bell State Farm, Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar, Folds of Honor, Crossroads Lawncare, Travis Pugh Pressure Washing, Golf Capital Learning Center, Deloy Brown Petroleum LLC and Cumberland County Bank. There were also several anonymous donations.
Brown Elementary appreciates the involvement of the community to support student growth and achievement.
Tournament proceeds help fund rewards/awards for students’ reading, grades, attendance, behavior, Millionaire readers, field trips, books and essential student needs.
Every Brown student also receives a new T-shirt at the beginning of the school year.
