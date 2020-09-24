Stone Memorial’s Brady Brewer came to play Monday afternoon at the District 6 Large Class golf tournament, as the senior fired in a 69.
Brewer’s 69 was good for second overall on the day, following White County’s Jarrett Glass who shot a 66.
The score was enough to qualify Brewer as an individual in Tuesday’s Region 3 Large Class golf tournament at Cleveland Golf Club.
Photos, video and more from Tuesday’s competition will be available in Friday’s Crossville Chronicle and online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
