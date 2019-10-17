Stone Memorial golfer Brady Brewer wrapped up his junior season Wednesday where all high school golfers want to finish: the TSSAA state tournament at Manchester’s WillowBrook Golf Club.
Brewer placed 15th out of 61 individuals in the two-day tournament by shooting a +9.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Brewer on playing in the state tournament. “It’s big to make it here. I wish I could have finished better.”
“This has been a great learning experience for Brady,” said SMHS golf coach Nathan Brown. “He’s represented his school, his family and his team well. He’s showed what type of character he has. I can’t speak highly enough on the caliber of person he is.”
On day one Brewer posted two birdies on his way to a 73 (+1) finish. In the second day, Brewer battled adverse course conditions to shoot an 80 (+8) for a two-day total of +9.
“Tuesday I think I played really good,” said Brewer. “My short game was hot. Wednesday, the weather wasn’t really on my side.”
Brewer is only the third golfer in Stone Memorial history to reach the state tournament, following Jake Dailey and April Kirkley.
“It’s fantastic what he did,” said Brown. “Especially in these adverse conditions. It’s been eight years since Stone Memorial has had a golfer at the state tournament. That shows the type of work he’s put into his golf game and into the team. To finish where he’s finished at, that will be the best place anyone has finished from Stone Memorial.”
