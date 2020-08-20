The Cumberland County Jets and White County Warriors will have to wait an extra day to face off during week two, as the game has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 29.
White County High School's football team is currently under quarantine and won't be able to play Friday, Aug. 28, but their quarantine will be over the 29th.
Cumberland County's week one contest against Scott High School is still on as scheduled for this Friday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at CCHS.
