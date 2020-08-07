The Southeastern Conference announced their updated 2020 ten-game, conference-only football schedules Friday afternoon, and the Tennessee Volunteers will now face the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
The Volunteers will open the season Sept. 26. The dates for their contests have not been announced yet.
Already on the schedule are Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Kentucky and Arkansas.
More information will be posted as available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.