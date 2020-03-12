The TSSAA state girls basketball tournament will continue with limited attendance beginning Friday, according to a statement released by TSSAA Thursday afternoon.
Per TSSAA:
"Beginning with the Friday March 13 session, attendance at the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and throughout the boys’ state tournament will be limited to the team party (23-person maximum including varsity players, coaches, and team support personnel), their immediate families, and school administrators of the qualifying schools. Immediate family includes parents, stepparents, guardians, siblings, other members living in the athlete’s household, and grandparents. School administrators will be required to provide a list of those persons meeting the qualifications for entry. School administrators will be at the entrance of each venue to identify and grant entry to those persons on the list. All those entering the venue will be required to obtain a new ticket."
“The fact that we still get to play, we’re excited to be one of the final four teams that got to have a practice this morning,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “I hate that our fans won’t be in the building for this; I was told eight pep busses were coming. Our girls are obviously excited about playing. Our focus is on what we have control over, and getting word back to parents.”
A link to the full TSSAA statement is below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.