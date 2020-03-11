The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) will reexamine the schedule for its girls basketball state tournament following Thursday's quarterfinal games.
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers are currently competing in the tournament, and won their Wednesday quarterfinal game 61-45 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers are currently scheduled to play Friday at 10 a.m. against Whitehaven.
“While our discussions with the professionals over the past days and weeks resulted in advice to continue with our games, this has become a very fluid situation,” said TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress.
More updates will be posted as available.
