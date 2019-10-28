CCS_0414.JPG

The Cumberland County Lady Jets' appearance in the TSSAA Class AA state soccer tournament will be pushed back a week due to field conditions at the Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

The Lady Jets were originally scheduled to play this Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against South Gibson High School. The contest will now take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

The announcement was made after the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle was printed, citing this Wednesday as the date of the game.

