The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) has officially suspended the girls state basketball tournament in a statement released by the organization Thursday night.
Crossville’s Stone Memorial Lady Panthers were in the final four of the Class AAA tournament, and set to face Whitehaven Friday at 10 a.m. at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
The cancellation is due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the United States, and joins a multitude of sporting events cancelling due to the virus.
More information will be posted as available, and the official TSSAA press release is listed below.
