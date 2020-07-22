The TSSAA has selected the option 2 hybrid plan for football in their meeting Wednesday afternoon. A start date for the season has not been selected yet, as it depends on when Gov. Bill Lee's state of emergency is lifted.
The TSSAA is in discussions with the governor's office on getting exempted from the state of emergency protocols.
Under option 2, there is an eight-game regular season with two teams from each region making the playoffs, resulting in four total weeks of playoff football.
More information will be shared as available.
