Years of hard work have paid off for Stone Memorial Lady Panther senior Tessa Miller, as she was named a finalist for Tennessee’s Miss Basketball award Thursday morning.
“It feels amazing,” said Miller. “I’m very grateful and blessed to be in this position. It means a lot that all the players and coaches out there think so highly of me.”
“I’m glad that everybody recognizes what we’ve seen and know,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “Everybody else just sees the game, but we get to see the total package. She’s a great teammate, she works hard and is incredible in the classroom.”
The realization hasn’t set in for Miller just yet.
“You don’t really process it at first,” Miller said. “It hasn’t set in just yet. For now, I’m going to enjoy it and try to understand it all.”
Miss Basketball is awarded to the top individual player in Tennessee in each classification, and Miller will represent Class AAA alongside Denae Fritz of Maryville and Acacia Hayes of Riverdale.
“That’s three wonderful talents,” coach Buck said. “You can’t be in this category without the basketball talents, but you also have academic requirements. Those two are really good.”
Miller averages 19.7 points per game on 67.3% shooting, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks. Her Lady Panthers currently sit at No. 4 overall in Class AAA at 20-3 overall.
Miller has recorded 1,642 career points and 1,099 career rebounds at Stone Memorial.
The Lady Panthers have recorded multiple individual and team milestones over Miller’s four-year career.
“This is near the top,” Miller said. “I would put going to state definitely above this, but individually it’s my best one.”
Miller believes her success is due to those around her, especially her teammates.
“I’m in a position to help lead my really great team,” she said. “It wouldn’t just be me winning this award; I feel like we’re a top team in the state. I credit my team with everything. They’re the ones passing into me and I’m just making layups. They make me better every day.”
Miller’s praise extends off the court as well.
“All of my coaches have helped me, especially my AAU coach Brent Stallings and coach Buck,” Miller said. “They’ve really helped me develop my game.
“My parents have drug me all over and have been there for me all the way. I couldn’t do anything without them or my coaches.”
“Her teammates want to do well for her as well,” Buck said. “To keep the defense off Tessa, we have to have good players around her that can make plays.”
The Miss Basketball award should be familiar to Crossville basketball fans, as former Cumberland County Lady Jet standout Gracee Dishman was a two-time finalist in 2018 and 2019, and brought home the award her senior season.
“It’s awesome that Crossville is getting some recognition,” Miller said. “To have players come from here and make a name for themselves means a lot for the county.”
Coach Buck sees the case for Miller to win as an easy one.
“Her numbers speak for themselves this season,” Buck said. “But you can also look at her career. Our program has been really good the past few years.
“She’s not been the only player at a high level. She’s played with Emma Capps, who is our all-time leading scorer and Alex Eldridge, who is No. 2 on the scoring list.”
Miller and the Lady Panthers won’t let the Miss Basketball recognition become a distraction.
“This is a team deal, and she’ll be the first to say that,” Buck said. “It comes down to culture and mindset. The bullseye has been there a while, and we’re excited to have those expectations.”
“Whether or not I get the award, I’m going to go to sleep the exact same,” Miller said. “It means a lot to have it, but it changes nothing about my game. It’s getting a gold ball over everything.”
Miller and Lady Panther fans will have to wait a few weeks for the winner to be announced, as the ceremony will follow the Class AAA state tournament championship game on March 13.
“I hope I’m at the ceremony in my jersey after winning a gold ball,” Miller added.
