The University of Tennessee officially fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt Monday afternoon in a press conference by UT Chancellor Donde Plowman and athletic director Phillip Fulmer.
Pruitt and his staff were under investigation by the NCAA for recruiting violations.
Pruitt went 16-19 in three seasons at Tennessee, including 3-7 in 2020.
Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach of the Volunteers.
Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer has also elected to retire. More information on Tennessee football will be posted as available.
