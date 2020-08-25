The strong chance of inclement weather has moved the Clay County at Stone Memorial high school football game up one day, as the teams will now meet on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., instead of Friday, Aug. 28.
Stone Memorial athletic director Lance Kennedy sent out the following release Tuesday morning:
"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Due to the heightened threat for severe weather conditions, the Clay County @ SMHS football game has been rescheduled for Thursday, 8/27 at 7pm. Please help spread this information to our community."
